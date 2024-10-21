5,300 driving licences suspended in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In Visakhapatnam district, both the transport department and traffic police are taking stringent action against those violating traffic rules, especially on those who are not wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

With the helmet rule being strictly in place in the city for the past few days, the police are not sparing any violator.

In the past, if a motorist was caught without a helmet, he would be charged a penalty. Many have reduced the use of helmets in recent times and are not hesitating to pay a fine instead. With road accidents increasing, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi decided to make the use of helmets mandatory. Most of the road accident deaths in Visakhapatnam are happening due to lack of helmet use. In the road safety committee meeting too, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad gave clear instructions to follow the Supreme Court orders that made use of helmets mandatory.

In recent times, the authorities have been creating awareness among communities that the driver as well as the pillion rider should wear a helmet. However, motorists are not using helmets while driving. Keeping their negligence in view, district officials have decided to suspend the driving licences temporarily for three months for those who failed to wear a helmet.

In the last month, the RTA officials said motor vehicle inspection officials along with traffic police personnel have registered 5,728 cases for helmet violation. Deputy Transport Commissioner G Adinarayana informed that 5,300 driving licences have been suspended temporarily for three months. He said that the drive will continue.