54 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally climbs to 1887

Coronavirus effect in Andhra Pradesh seems to be intensifying as the days are progressing. As per the latest media heth bulletin released on Friday, there are 54 new COVID-19 positive cases reported taking the tally to 1887. The statement states 16 new cases reported in Anantapur, 11 in Visakhapatnam 9 in East Godavari, 7 in Kurnool, 6 in Krishna, 3 in Chittoor and one each in Vizianagaram and Guntur districts respectively.

The highest number of cases were reported in Kurnool district with 547 followed by 374 cases in Guntur district, 322 in Krishna district. Yet another case has been registered in Vizianagaram district. As many as 842 people have been discharged from hospitals across the state. 41 people have died from coronavirus across the state. However, there are 16 cases in Anantapur district alone with today's cases. Meanwhile, the first death recorded in Visakhapatnam.

The state has conducted as many as 7320 tests on Thursday taking the cumulative tests to 1,56,681, which is the first state to conduct so many tests in the country.



