55-yr old gets jail for abusing minor

Ongole: The POCSO Court Judge K Sailaja sentenced a 55-year-old man to three years imprisonment and Rs 7000 fine for indecent behaviour towards a 12-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in Hanumanthuni Padu mandal, when the minor victim was alone at her home’s shop around 2:00 PM on September 4, 2000. The accused, Dhanekula Tirupathaiah, approached the girl asking for a cool drink, and after consuming it, called the girl outside. He then misbehaved with her and fled the scene when the frightened girl screamed.

The victim’s parents, who returned to the village at 4:00 PM, found their daughter crying and reported the incident to the Hanumanthuni Padu police station. Former SI Y Srihari registered the case, and an investigation was conducted under former Kanigiri CI K Venkateswar Rao’s supervision, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Special Public Prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasarao argued the prosecution’s case effectively. District SP AR Damodar commended the investigating team, including CI Khajawali, prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasarao, Head Constable Sk Hussein, ASI EV Swami, and Constable M Yellamanda, for their dedicated efforts in securing the conviction.