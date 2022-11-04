56,500 houses sanctioned for Kurnool: Special CS

Kurnool: Government special chief secretary Ajay Jain said the government is constructing 21.30 lakh houses across the state under Housing for All scheme spending Rs 35,000 crore.

Addressing media at the Collectorate here on Thursday, Ajay Jain said the government has prestigiously taken up housing construction with an aim to ensure every poor own a house. Of the 21.30 lakh houses, 18.63 lakh independent houses would be constructed at the government allocated patta sites which will be monitored by the housing department.

The remaining 2.6 lakh houses would be of Tidco. So far, 17.30 lakh houses have been grounded and the remaining would also be grounded soon. Till date, 3 lakh houses have been completed, 1.4 lakh Tidco houses and 1.6 lakh independent, said Ajay Jain. Within a span of 7 months, the government has spent Rs 5,000 crore for the house constructions.

The government was giving Rs 2.15 lakh for the construction of a house, of which, Rs.1.80 lakh would be subsidy and Rs 35,000 would be bank loan at 25 paise interest. The beneficiary has to pay only 3 percent of interest on the amount sanctioned and the government would pay the remaining interest, he said and added 20 tonnes of sand for free of cost and cement on subsidy of Rs 270 a bag would be supplied to the beneficiary.

Even steel is also being given at a low price. 47,529 houses in Kurnool district and 8,000 under PMAY at village, altogether 56,500 houses have been sanctioned, said Ajay Jain. The government has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore to 15 secretariats, Rs 20 lakh to each secretariat for taking up developmental works.

He said that stringent action would be taken on those officials, who collect bribes for sanctioning of bills. District Collector P Koteshwara Rao, Joint Collector S Ramasunder Reddy and Housing Project Director Venkata Narayana were present.