568 new coronavirus cases reported in 24 hrs in Guntur district

Coronavirus in Guntur: As many as 568 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday in Guntur district, out of which, 235 cases were registered in Guntur city.



Similarly, 70 cases were reported in Tadepalli municipality. Total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 3,824 in Guntur district. So far 1,829 patients were discharged from the hospitals and 32 patients died. The GMC has already set up control rooms in the containment zones in Guntur city and delivering the essential commodities at the doorsteps of residents.

District administration decided to implement complete lockdown in Gurazala from July 16. All the shops will be opened from 6 am to 9 am.

Gurazala RDO J Pardha Saradhi warned that they will take stern action against those who violate the lockdown orders. He urged the people not to come out except for medicines.