570 students receive scholarships

570 students receive scholarships
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar praised Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu for his selfless act of distributing crores of rupees earned through his own efforts to poor students.

A scholarship distribution programme was held at Shubham Convention here under the aegis of Krishna Devaraya Aid for Poor and Underprivileged, sponsored by Tulasi Seeds. He distributed scholarships worth 3 million rupees in the form of cheques to 570 students by the guests and Krishna Devaraya Trust members.

Krishna Devaraya Aid for Poor and Underprivileged managing trustee Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, Trust trustees Tulasi Yogish Chandra, Tulasi Krishna Chaitanya and others were present.

