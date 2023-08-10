Live
5k run for Youth organised by Medical and Health department
On the occasion of International Youth Day Celebrations the medical and health department has organised a 5k run along with National AIDS control society and faculty of Degree college.
As a part of creating awareness about AIDS and HIV among the youth the Students of government degree college were rewarded cash prizes for the winners by District Medical and Health department.
On this occasion the Deputy DM&HO dr Siddappa, Principal Sripathi Naidu Created awareness about the HIV and AIDS among the youth.
Addressing the meeting dr Siddappa stated that the students must be aware about the value of balanced and nutritious food and physical exercise as well as the meditation for mental health.He also added that the Healthy body can create a healthier society and the healthy society can create a healthy nation.
The Principal of Degree college dr Sripathi Naidu, Vijaya Lakshmi,Haribabu, dr. Sravanthi, G Krishna Sagar DPA and Prem Sagar DPM were participated in the morning at Gadwal.