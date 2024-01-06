5th Int’l meet on advances in ICADCML held at VIT-AP

Inavolu (Guntur district): The School of Electronics Engineering of VIT-AP University hosted the 5th International Conference on Advances in Distributed Computing and Machine Learning (ICADCML’24) on the university premises here on Friday. The conference brought together over 200 participants, including research scholars, faculty members and students, making it a resounding success.

Dr Umakanta Nanda and Dr Ravindra Dhuli were conveners of the conference supported by Dr Lakhan Dev Sharma and Dr Rohit Lorenzo. Sumeet Verma, Director (Strategy) at Intel Technology India, who was the chief guest delivered insightful views on the technical aspects of the conference.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy highlighted the academic achievements and milestones of the university. Dr Ravindra Dhuli Dean of Academic Research shared his experiences and emphasised the significance of the ICADML’24 conference.

The International Conference proved to be a platform for knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration among researchers, academicians, and industry professionals. The conference addressed cutting-edge developments in distributed computing and machine learning, paving the way for future advancements in these fields.

Caption: Dr Umakanta Nanda and Dr Ravindra Dhuli, Dr Lakhan Dev Sharma and Dr Rohit Lorenzo, Sumeet Verma, Director (Strategy) at Intel Technology India, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy at the International conference at VIT-AP University at Inavolu in Guntur district on Friday.