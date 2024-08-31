6 city forests to be developed in Nellore dist: Minister Narayana

Nellore: Asserting his government's commitment for developing the district, MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana informed that it’s proposed to develop six city forests for the people to spend time during holidays and other occasions.

As part of Vana Mahostavam, Narayana has planted a sapling in city forest at Kothuru village of Nellore rural mandal on Friday. He recalled that city forest in Kothuru village was initiated during TDP regime in 2014. The government is giving top priority for the establishment of city forests across the State, since humans’ existence will be impossible without trees and water, he added.

The Minister said that Nellore has less greenery when compared to other districts in the State. To increase greenery, it was proposed to construct six city forests at several places in the district.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said though in 2014 TDP government had established city forest in 330 acres in Kothuru village, it was not completed due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government. He added that city forest will be inaugurated very soon after completion of Open-Air Theatre and waterfalls very soon.

Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy informed that it was proposed to construct another city forest in 100 acres at Kakuturu village of Venkatachalam mandal in Sarvepalle constituency. 600 acres was already identified for the purpose.

District Collector O Anand, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, SP Krishna Kanth, DFO Chandrasekhar and others were present.