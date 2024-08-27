6-day training programme on ‘EV technology’ begins

Anantapur: A six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Electric Vehicle Technology’ commenced at PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapur, here on Monday.

The programme aims to provide participants with the latest knowledge in electric vehicle technology, catering to students, researchers and faculty members.

Dr M Vijay Kumar from JNTUA, Anantapur, graced the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the critical role that electric vehicle technology will play in the future.

In the morning session, Dr S Prabhu from Mohan Babu University said the programme will serve as an excellent platform for introducing the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology to students, researchers and faculty. He also mentioned that it would help them understand the new developments in the industry.

During the afternoon session, Dr N Sivanagaraju from JNTU Kakinada, delivered an in-depth talk on electric vehicle technology. He discussed the differences between old and new technologies, the current technology available in the market, its advantages and disadvantages and the challenges the industry faces.