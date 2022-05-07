6-year-old girl raped in Anakapalle

Anakapalle: In a back-to-back rape incident in Andhra Pradesh, another six-year-old minor girl was raped by next door neighbour on Thursday night.

According to the sources, she and her elder sister went out to answer calls of nature after midnight. The latter informed her parents that someone had abducted her younger sister. Then, they, along with other neighbours, went in search of the girl all around and found the girl bleeding and in unconscious state nearby.

The victim was shifted to hospital for treatment. It is alleged that one Sai, living next door, had committed the heinous crime.