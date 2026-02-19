60k students to appear for Inter exams in Tirupati

Tirupati: Allarrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of Intermediate Public Examinations in the district, which will be held from February 23 to March 24. District Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) G Raja Sekhar Reddy said the examinations will be conducted at 84 centres across the district.

A total of 60,015 students will appear for the exams, including 30,319 first-year students and 30,696 second-year students. Among them, first-year general students number 29,017 and vocational students 1,302, while second-year general students are 29,158 and vocational students 1,114.

Out of the 84 centres, 19 are government junior colleges, one is a high school, one is an aided junior college, five are APSWR junior colleges and one is an APRJC college, while the remaining centres are private colleges. The examinations will be held daily from 9 am to 12 noon, and students will be allowed into centres from 8.30 am onwards. The RIO said that even a one-minute delay after 9 am will not be accepted. Students can download their hall tickets from the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh website or through WhatsApp governance services.

To prevent malpractice and copying, five sitting squads and four flying squads have been deployed along with three District Examination Committee (DEC) members.

Authorities also said there is a possibility of appointing a high-power committee. For the first time, live streaming with recording facilities has been arranged at all examination centres.

The RIO said CCTV surveillance has been set up at every centre to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. Steps have also been taken to provide uninterrupted power supply. Facilities such as fans, lights, desks, drinking water and first-aid medical teams have been arranged for students.

He warned that students must not bring electronic gadgets such as mobile phones or smartwatches into examination halls.

Strict criminal action will be taken against chief superintendents, departmental officers or managements involved in mass copying or malpractice.

Section 144 will be in force around all examination centres during the exam period. College principals have been instructed to ensure that every student who paid the examination fee attends the exams. The RIO clarified that no condonation fee should be collected for attendance shortage.

Earlier in the day, a training programme was conducted for chief superintendents and departmental officers on the conduct of examinations. DEC members GV Prabhakar Reddy, P Reddy Rama Raju and V Ravi attended the programme.