61 New Coronavirus positive cases reported in AP, tally tops 1016

In a media bulletin released by AP health department on Saturday (April 25) 61 new Coronavirus positive case has been recorded in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases reached to 1016.

This includes 31 deaths and 171 patients recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospital, and the active cases are 814 across the state.

In the latest list, Kurnool tops with 275 cases, followed by Guntur - 209 and Krishna with 127 positive cases. So far, nearly 61,266 samples were tested and out which 60,250 resulted in negative. Here it is worried to see that Srikakulam, which was with zero cases till yesterday, have reported the first three positive cases in the district.

District wise Coronavirus positive cases:

Anantapur: 51

Chittoor: 73

East Godavari: 37

Guntur: 209

Kadapa: 55

Krishna: 127

Kurnool: 275

Nellore: 72

Prakasam: 53

Srikakulam: 3

Vishakapatnam: 22

West Godavari: 39







