63 polling stations set up for MLC polls in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: A total of 63 polling centres have been arranged for MLC elections in Srikakulam. Polling will be held on March 13 from 8 am to till 4 pm. For graduates' constituency MLC polling a total of 59 centres have been arranged and 4 centres for local bodies' constituency MLC.

A total of 56,256 voters will cast their votes for graduates' MLC constituency and 776 voters for local bodies' MLC constituency in the district. For local bodies polling stations have been are set up at revenue division head quarters at Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palasa and Palakonda. For local bodies Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishath Territorial Constituency (MPTC), Municipal Counselors are the voters

As many as 800 police personnel deployed for election duties for both local bodies and graduates constituencies MLC elections. Two additional SPs (ASP), three DSPs, 8 Circle Inspectors (CI), sub-inspectors (SI), assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), head constables (HC), police constables (PC) deployed for election duties across the district.

Security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents. Polling process will be monitored by flying squads, static surveillance teams, mobile parties, Special Forces and armed police forces.