640 students from 160 schools participate in quiz contest

Rajamahendravaram: School Education Officer (DSEO), East Godavari district K Vasudeva Rao participated in quiz competition organised at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Thursday.

The event was conducted to mark the birth anniversary of Reliance Industries’ founder-chairman Dhirubhai Ambani as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Rao emphasised the importance of quiz competitions in enhancing the hidden talents and intellectual capabilities of students.

He encouraged students to participate actively in quiz competitions, focusing on learning rather than winning or losing. He praised Reliance Industries for consistently conducting such programmes for the past 12 years, recognising their contribution to social welfare.

As many as 640 students from 160 high schools across the district participated in the event. S Dikshitha and S Geethashree from Gowtami Municipal High School, Mandapeta, won the first prize and received laptops. V Varun Teja and K Satya Sai from Zilla Parishad High School, Katheuru, secured the second prize and were awarded tabs. Ten students from various schools received bicycles as third prizes. Additionally, 25 students demonstrating exceptional general knowledge were given consolation prizes, while all participants were given certificates.

Reliance Industries representatives, including Operations Head Praveen Nandagiri, CSR Head P Subrahmanyam, and staff members I Satya Srinivas, P Venkatrao, M Srinivasa Rao, A Krishna Rao, S Krishna Murthy, and Md Hussain were present.