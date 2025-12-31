Tight security for Vaikunta Ekadasi-Dwadasi

Tirupati: District Police have made strict security arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi at Tirumala and across the district.

Under the guidance of district SP L Subba Rayudu, police are focusing on devotee safety at temples and crowded areas.

The SP personally inspected key spots in Tirumala, including the Outer Ring Road, entry points for devotees, and queue lines on Tuesday.

He gave instructions to police officials on duty and urged them to stay alert. He ordered that no small mistakes should happen and devotees should face no inconvenience.

Police have strengthened security at major temples, local shrines, and busy spots in Tirumala and the district.

They have also improved traffic control, patrolling, and surveillance. The department assured that they are fully alert to ensure devotees have a peaceful darshan, with all advance measures in place to prevent any incidents.

On the instructions of district SP L Subba Rayudu district Police introduced a Geo-Tag (Child Tag) system at Tirumala for devotee safety during the Vaikunta Ekadasi.

4-year-old Uthkarsh from Rangar Gully, Kandhar district of Maharashtra, got separated from his parents near the Annadanam area on Tuesday after darshan. Police Child Tag staff quickly tracked him using the geo-tag on the child. They identified his details and reunited him safely with his parents in no time.