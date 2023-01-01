64.06 lakh to get hiked pension

Vijayawada: As a New Year gift, over 64.06 lakh pensioners, including senior citizens, widows, single women and other social security pensioners will get an increased pension from Sunday, January 1, 2023 under YSR Pension Kanuka. At present they get a pension of Rs 2,500 which would be hiked to Rs 2,750.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch distribution of increased pensions at the Arts College grounds, Rajahmundry, on January 3 at 11 a.m. With the increase in pensions, the State Government must spend Rs 21,180 crore per year towards pensions. It may be noted that the YSRCP government spent Rs 62,500 crore towards payment of pensions for the past three-and-a- half years.

In addition to launching distribution of increased pensions at Rajahmundry, the Chief Minister will distribute pension cards, rice cards, Arogyasri cards and house site pattas to the newly-added eligible beneficiaries who applied between July 2022 and November 2022. The state government is going to organise a week-long pension distribution celebration across the state.

The State Government increased the pensions from existing Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 per month fulfilling the assurance given by Jagan Mohan Reddy during Padayatra and the promise of election manifesto to increase pension up to Rs 3,000 gradually.