6,500 cr allocated for Amma Vodi: FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday said that Amma Vodi scheme amount would be credited to 42 lakh bank accounts of eligible persons soon.

He pointed out that the government allocated Rs 6,500 crore for implementation of the scheme. The Minister inaugurated newly constructed Urdu school building at Bethamcherla mandal headquarters on Sunday.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 23 lakh. Addressing the gathering, the Finance Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing the State on all fronts.

Now all sections of people were happy with the good administration being provided by Jagan. He called upon the people to approach MLAs and Ministers directly and utilise their services. "Don't approach middlemen," he said.

The Minister alleged that the previous TDP government had encouraged middlemen and brokerage system during its rule. Later, Buggana along with labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram participated in a function organised to felicitate KDCC Bank chairman Madavaram Ramireddy in Kurnool city.

Ramireddy belonged to BC Valmiki community. This is the first time that a representative of the community has been made the chairman of the bank.

Buggana said that the YSRCP government was giving top priority to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in allocating nominated posts. MLAs Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Y Balanagi Reddy, K Sreedevi and others were present.