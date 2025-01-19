Govt junior college neglected for 50 years

Srikakulam : The Government Junior College in Ponduru mandal has been in a neglected state for several years. Established in 1971, GJC served as a primary educational institution for students from four mandals: Ponduru, G Sigadam, Etcherla, and Santhakaviti.

However, with the establishment of government junior colleges in various villages within these mandals and the proliferation of private junior colleges, student enrolment at GJC Ponduru has steadily declined.

Both, the government and local representatives have failed to address the college’s needs, neglecting necessary repairs and improvements. The principal, office staff, and clerical offices are situated in a dilapidated building.

Inside, furniture is scattered around the room, and the walls are severely damaged. Sunshades and parapet walls have also fallen into disrepair, while the college auditorium has suffered significant damage, with grass growing unchecked across the grounds. “Previously, engineering officials inspected the college and prepared estimates for improvements, but no funds have been sanctioned for repair work,” said GJC Principal Ijjada Malleswara Rao in an interview with The Hand India.