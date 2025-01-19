The journey to spiritual happiness

Happiness is a universal pursuit, but its true nature is often misunderstood. Material happiness, derived from wealth, success, and fame, is fleeting and ephemeral. It comes and goes. It is mere pleasure and can lead to fear, worry, anxiety, stress, and disappointment. In contrast, spiritual happiness is true happiness—profound and lasting. As you can see, I have spelled happiness as “happpiness” with three Ps. This is to help us understand its deeper meaning and to urge everyone to evolve in life to attain the ultimate goal of self-realisation.

So, what are the three Ps of happpiness? They are Pleasure, Peace, and Purpose. Pleasure, the first P of happpiness, comes from the material aspects of life—achievement, money, success, name, and fame. It is derived from people, possessions, and places. Ultimately, one must exit the highway of achievement and reach the plateau of fulfillment. That is, one must evolve from living a life focused on achievement to one of contentment, fulfilling our needs. Contentment helps us live a life of peace, which forms the foundation of true happpiness. Thus, the second P of happpiness is Peace.

Spiritual happpiness, or ultimate happpiness, is achieved by following the path of spirituality and attaining enlightenment, the true purpose of human life. Therefore, the third P of happpiness is Purpose. Realising “Who am I?” and “Why am I here?” is the ultimate goal of life. This realisation liberates us from all suffering, allowing us to transcend physical pain, mental misery, and ego-driven agony.

Spiritual happpiness is not just a feeling; it’s a state of being, a state of consciousness. It’s the realisation that we are not the body, mind, or ego but the Divine Soul—a Spark of Unique Life, immortal energy, a part of the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. This realisation frees us from the triple suffering mentioned earlier: the pain of the body, the misery of the mind (fear, worry, stress, anxiety, regret, shame, and guilt), and the agony of the ego (anger, hate, revenge, jealousy, pride, greed, and selfishness). By eliminating all toxicity and negativity from our lives, we realise that the world is a cosmic illusion and that everything is a manifestation of God. We understand that we are not different from each other; we are one.

The realisation of this truth leads to a life of eternal peace, Divine love, and everlasting bliss. Furthermore, when the body dies, one is liberated from the karmic cycle of birth and death, no longer being born again and again, as we become one with God. This is the essence of Moksha.

Spiritual happpiness is the way to live, the way to peace, and the way to eternal bliss. It is a choice that allows us to experience happiness that flows forever, unlike material happiness, which comes and goes. Remember, material happiness is transient, but spiritual happiness is eternal.