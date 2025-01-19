Minister, collector take part in cleanliness drive

Vizianagaram : Both the Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam district administrations have initiated a cleanliness drive. Minister for Tribal Welfare G Sandhya Rani attended the programme in Salur, while Vizianagaram Collector Dr BR Ambedkar participated as well. Sandhya Rani joined the rally and human chain as part of the event.

Speaking at the event, she emphasised that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called for the “Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra” initiative, which aims not only to make the state clean and green but also to empower citizens to create the Cleanest State in the country.

The initiative focuses on making Andhra Pradesh cleaner, greener, healthier, and wealthier, while also improving the Livability Index, fostering a circular economy, boosting tourism, and attracting investments.

Additionally, the programme aims to improve solid waste management, protect public health, and align with national priorities such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, as well as other relevant frameworks to enhance local, state, and national rankings.

In Vizianagaram, Collector Dr BR Ambedkar led a cleanliness drive at the Collectorate. All departmental officers and staff at the Collectorate took a pledge to work towards making Andhra Pradesh a cleaner state.

Collector urged the public and his colleagues to maintain clean surroundings for better health and to promote a clean environment. Joint collector Sethu Madhavan, DRO Srinivasa Murthy and others were present.