‘From Siege to Salvation’ by Jernail Singh Anand juxtaposes two great epics, Homer’s ‘Illiad’ [Troy] and Ved Vyasa’s ‘The Mahabharata’. It brings out how the attitudes to women and war differ in the Western heroic tradition and the Indian philosophy. Helen conceived only as an object of beauty, is far less convincing than Draupadi, Cleopatra and Sita. Moreover, the western heroic tradition believes in man’s slaughter in the name of personal valour, whereas Indian tradition calls it ‘Vadh’, imparting a sense of elevation to death in the battlefield.

Author: Dr Jernail Singh Anand

Publisher: Global Fraternity of Poets

Price: Rs.299/

‘Revenge Theory’ is a compelling thriller by Onkar Sharma that follows Pratigya, also known as Shyama Devi, as she seeks retribution against a powerful politician. Onkar Sharma intricately weaves a story filled with complex characters and moral dilemmas, delivering unexpected twists that echo the grandeur of Alexandre Dumas’s “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The novel’s rich narrative and masterful plotting make it a standout in the genre.

Author: Onkar Sharma

Publisher: Hawakal Publishers

Price: Rs.400/

‘Raghu Rai: Waiting for the Divine’ offers an intimate glimpse into the life of legendary photographer Raghu Rai through candid conversations with Rachna Singh. Blending vibrant anecdotes and iconic photographs, the memoir reveals Rai’s creative philosophies, spiritual mentors, and family bonds. More than a conventional biography, it delves into his unwavering devotion to his craft, discipline, and spirituality, presenting a reflective journey into his pursuit of truth and divinity, making it deeply personal and inspiring.

Author: Rachna Singh

Publisher: Hawakal Publishers

Price: Rs.750/

The book ‘Best of Thirukkural’ is a detailed commentary covering two significant aspects of Thirukkural wisdom wealth and virtue. There are 100 couplets: 63 talks about wealth, and 37 about virtues. English translation, transliteration, and meaning are provided for the chosen couplets, followed by a discussion highlighting their contemporary relevance with historical and personal examples to help the reader absorb the full import of Thirukkural. This is a modern retelling of one of the greatest works ever written on ethics and morality.

Author: R Poornalingam

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/