APERC seeks ARR, tariff proposals of DISCOMS

Visakhapatnam : APERC chairman in-charge Thakur Rama Singh sought views of all on the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and tariff proposals of the DISCOMS for the ensuing financial year 2025-26. At the 20th State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) in Visakhapatnam, the APERC chairman briefed various measures that have been taken up by the Commission during the past one year, including promotion of the solar rooftop, green energy open access, demand side management, etc.,

The objective of the SAC is to advise the Commission on major policy decisions, matters relating to quality, continuity and extent of service provided by the licensees. The platform also aimed at providing protection of consumer interest and electricity supply along with overall standards maintained.

Also, the APERC chairman in-charge stated that given the installation of smart meters by DISCOMS for selected consumers, the APERC had issued draft amendments to the security deposit regulation, supply code regulation and the licensee’s duty to supply quality electricity. The State Advisory Committee represents the interests of commerce, industry, transport, agriculture, labour, consumers, non-governmental organisations and academic and research bodies in the electricity sector, Thakur Rama Singh said.