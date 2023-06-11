652 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.3 cr returned to owners

Kurnool: Police recovered 652 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1.30 crore and returned to their owners here on Saturday. A programme was held at police parade grounds here on Saturday in which Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth participated as a chief guest and handed over the phones to its owners.

Addressing the occasion, the SP first lauded the efforts of police personnel for recovering the lost mobile phones. He said Kurnool bags the first place in recovering the mobile phones. The police personnel at the cyber lab would continuously monitor to track the mobile location. Later they will get in touch with the police personnel of Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra including various districts in Andhra Pradesh to recover the mobiles, said the SP.

He said normally people used to preserve various information like bank transactions, ATM pins, bio-data, interview dates, house related documents, mobile numbers of friends, family, relatives and photos. If they lost mobile, then they will miss everything.

However, by utilising the latest technology, the police able to track lost mobile phones, he said and suggested the people to click on the link kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft and enter the phone number, IMEI number and others so that the police can easily track the mobile location.

The SP further said that the central government has also launched a portal Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), wherein the details of the mobile IMEI number and sim card would be registered. If anyone uses the mobile phone by replacing with another sim card, then their sim card would be blocked automatically and the mobile would also get locked besides sending information to CEIR. The SP said in the first phase, around 652 mobile phones worth Rs 1.30 crore have been recovered and handed over to its owners.

The people who received their phones have expressed happiness and profusely thanked the police personnel.