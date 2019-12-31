6.65 lakh students identified for 'Ammavodi': Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that arrangements were made for the implementation of the 'Ammavodi' scheme in the district as per the directions of the government.

Participating in the videoconference from Sub-collector's office with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Tuesday, he said about 6.65 lakh students were identified for Ammavodi scheme and of them 71,000 students' details should be verified again.

Steps were taken for the proper functioning of village secretariats in the district.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that 44 lakh students were identified for the 'Ammavodi' scheme and said all the District Collectors should keep the final lists by January 2 at the secretariats.

Parents' meeting should also be conducted on January 4, 6, 7 and 8 and brief them about the schemes of Ammavodi, midday meals, English medium in government schools etc, he directed. An additional amount of Rs 200 crore also sanctioned for the effective implementation of midday meals scheme, he added.

Urban Superintendent of Police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee, Joint Collector Lakshmi Shah, Sub-Collector R Mahesh Kumar, municipal corporation Commissioner Abishikth Kishore, revenue divisional officers of Kakinada, Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram Chinni Krishna, Bhavani Shankar and Ganesh and other officials were present.