695 Covid-19 cases reported in East Godavari district

Kakinada: As many as 695 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in East Godavari district.

According to the health bulletin issued by District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, 15 cases in Kakinada Rural, 42 cases in Kakinada Urban, 12 cases in Rajamahendravaram Rural, 50 cases in Rajamahendravaram Urban, 6 cases in Allavaram, 14 cases in Amalapuram, 2 cases in Anaparthi, one case in Atreyapuram, one case in Chintoor, 4 cases in Gollaprolu, 2 cases in K Gangavaram, 2 cases in Karapa, 3 cases in Kothapeta, 3 cases in Malikipuram, 55 cases in Mandapeta, one case in Mummidivaram, 3 cases in Pithapuram, one case in Prathipadu, one case in Pedapudi, 54 cases in Ramachandrapuram, 12 cases in Peddapuram, 43 cases in Samalkot, one case in Seethanagaram, one case in Tallarevu, 3 cases in Rajavommangi, 9 cases in Rayavaram, 9 cases in Shankavaram, one case in Ravulapalem, one case in Ravulapalem, 2 cases in Rajanagaram, 3 cases in Rangampeta, 9 cases in Sakhinetipalli, 8 cases in Tuni, 2 cases in U Kothapalli were identified.