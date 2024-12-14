MLA Sudhir focuses on amenities at Srikalahasti rly station

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy convened a review meeting with the railway department officials at Srikalahasti railway station on Friday. The session focused on identifying and addressing various issues concerning the station’s facilities, operations and passenger experience.

During the meeting, MLA Sudhir Reddy expressed concern over the challenges faced by travellers, including inadequate amenities, infrastructure bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies. He stressed the urgent need for upgrades to ensure a smoother and more comfortable experience for passengers.

“Our railway station is a critical hub for both locals and visitors. It’s essential that we enhance its facilities to meet modern standards”, said MLA Sudhir Reddy. He assured the officials that every effort would be made to secure additional funds from the central government for the station’s development and expansion.

The proposed improvements aim to modernise infrastructure, streamline services and boost the overall passenger experience. The MLA also emphasised the importance of timely maintenance and efficient operations to accommodate increasing footfall.