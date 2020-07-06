70 containment zones in Vizianagaram 

Vizianagaram: Corona positive cases are recording every area in the city including Thotapalem, Natraj colony, Balaji junction area, VT Agraharam, Pradeep nagar.

With this, the municipal authorities are continuing their efforts to spray disinfectants in all the areas. As of now, the district has recorded 401 positive cases and most of them are migrant workers returned from working areas. Over 127 cured patients were discharged and remaining of them admitted at Covid hospital.

On the other side, the number of containment clusters is gradually increasing. As of now, the district has 70 containment areas in various mandals, Gajapathinagaram, Jami, Salur, Parvathipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kurupam, Balijipeta where huge number of cases registered.

Even the Vizianagaram municipality also instructed by the district administration to give top priority for sanitation works and maintain cleanliness in the streets and wards as the number of cases are increasing.

Every ward and every colony is being disinfected in a phased way.

The sanitary staff is given masks and gloves. Commissioner S S Varma stated "We are working on eradication of coronavirus and maintaining cleanliness and our staff is frequently supervising the works. We have procured all the material to maintain the city clean and neat.