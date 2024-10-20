70 gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted to leave water amid increase in inflow

Amid heavy rainfall in the upper reaches, the Krishna River is experiencing severe flooding. Authorities have taken decisive action by lifting all 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage to discharge a total of 1.18 lakh cusecs of water downstream. Officials are urging residents in the river basin areas to remain vigilant due to the significant flow of water threatening their safety.



Meanwhile, the Srisailam Reservoir is also under pressure from substantial flood inflows. In a coordinated effort, six gates at the reservoir have been opened, releasing 1.67 lakh cusecs of water through the spillway. Currently, the reservoir is receiving a staggering inflow of 2.17 lakh cusecs from upstream sources. Additionally, the right and left hydroelectric power stations are generating electricity while releasing 60,000 cusecs of water into the river.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have issued warnings for potential flooding in downstream areas as water levels continue to rise.