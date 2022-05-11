70% power supply to be restored to industries

Vijayawada: Minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that government has done away with the existing one-day power holiday for industries as power consumption has reduced.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the state government had decided to lift the one-day power holiday and 50 per cent cut in power supply to industrial sector as power consumption had come down to 186 million units from 235 million units per day. He said the government imposed 50 per cent power cut to industrial sector due to power crisis.

The minister said taking into consideration the requests from food processing units, ice factories and cold storage operators the government took a decision to supply power without cuts. He said 70 per cent power supply will be restored to other industries while as cent per cent power supply will be provided to food processing industries.

The minister said despite severe power crisis the state government took initiative to supply uninterrupted power to domestic and agricultural sector.