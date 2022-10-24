70 sheep drop dead after taking deworming solution in Nandyal district

Kolimigundla (Nandyal): Over 70 sheep died after administering deworming solution at Nayani Palle village in Kolimigundla mandal on Sunday. According to information, shepherds Nagaraju, Kesharaju Ramachandra and Chandra, the residents of Nayani Palle village, administered the deworming solution supplied by the government to the sheep to save them from falling sick on Friday.

After administering the solution, some sheep fell sick on Saturday and some others on Sunday. Around 70 sheep fell sick and died one after another in a two days span, stated the source. Veterinary doctor Padmavathi on learning about the incident rushed to the village and examined the health condition of sheep.

She also enquired about the dosage administered to the sheep. Padmavathi said the sheep within 10 days should not be given the deworming solution.

The shepherd said that they have lost Rs 2.50 lakh worth livestock and urged the government to compensate for the loss and save them from taking extreme step.