7,000 unemployed youth take part in mega job mela

Kadapa: A festive atmosphere prevailed at Yogi Vemana University (YVU) with a large number of unemployed youth attend the mega job mela jointly organised by American Telugu Association (ATA) and YVU Placement Cell in the varsity campus on Monday.

Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy along with YVU VC Prof Surya Kalavathi inaugurated the event. According to the organisers, about 7,000 jobless youth participated in the job mela and over 31 companies from across the country participating in the mela, a first of its kind in the district. On the occasion, unemployed youth expressed their happiness and described the event as a boon for them.

Reiterating the commitment of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA said that the government has been spending Rs 36,000 crore in the interest of promoting educational standards among the youth. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity and settle in the life. Industries Development advisor Rajoli Veera Reddy said that scores of youth will be provided jobs in Kopparthy Parisramikavada soon.

ATA All India Coordinator G Suryachandra Reddy said that ATA has been conducting various social service activities across the country for the last several years. He said that now the organisation has decided to conduct mega job mela's in the interest of providing employment to jobless youth. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity.

YVU VC Prof Surya Kalavathi said the job mela will help several jobless youths to settle in their life. She urged the ATA management to conduct more such events in the interest of providing jobs in Rayalaseema area. ATA event manager Kiran and Registrar Prof Vijaya Raghava Prasad were present.