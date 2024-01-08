74 BCs killed during YSRCP’s 5-year-rule: TDP

Nellore: TDP general secretary Beeda Ravichandra has alleged that YSRCP has no moral right to organise Samajika Sadhikara Yatra (SSY) as 74 people from Backward Classes community were killed and 5,000 were injured in the attacks by the ruling party leaders during the last five years.

On Sunday, he flagged off ‘Jayaho BC’ vehicles along with former Minister Ponguru Narayana.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravichandra said that BCs are feeling insecure of their lives as the ruling government encouraging murder politics. Questioning the credibility of BC Ministers for participating in Samajika Sadhikara Yatra of YSRCP, he demanded explanation as to why the BC Ministers in Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet remained silent spectators after the ruling government stopped Adarana Pathakam meant for BCs welfare and diverted Rs 76,000 crore funds meant for SC, ST Sub-Plan for other purposes.

The TDP leader alleged that YSRCP betrayed BCs by decreasing 10 per cent of political reservations. He said YSRCP city MLA and former Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav failed to complete the BC Bhavan in the city, despite hailing from BC community. He said that not a single BC Bhavan was completed in old Nellore district due to lack of clarity among the YSRCP MLAs in Nellore district.

He appealed the BCs not to commit mistake by exercising their franchise in favour of YSRCP as their lives may totally ruined if that party resumes power in 2024 elections. Party leaders Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.