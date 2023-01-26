  • Menu
74th Republic day celebrated on grand note in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: 74th Republic day celebrated on a grand note in Srikakulam on Thursday. District collector, Srikesh B Lathakar received police honour at Government Degree College for men grounds in Srikakulam City.

On the occasion cultural activities performed by students of various educational institutions. All the government departments displayed their schemes and activities through Shakatams.

District collector Srikesh B Lathakar along with other officials observed all the stalls and Shakatams.

