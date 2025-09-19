  • Menu
76 candidates qualify for home guard recruitment

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) announced the results of the computer skill test conducted for recruitment of Home Guard posts (Voluntary Service – Category-B: Technical & Other Trades).

A total of 12,569 applications were received for 28 Home Guard posts and after scrutiny in Phase-I and certificate verification in Phase-II, 5,657 candidates were found eligible for the computer skill test (Phase-III).

The computer skill test was conducted at VIT-AP University, Amaravati, from July 27 to 29. Out of 5,657 eligible candidates, 4,223 appeared for the test and among them, 76 candidates secured 35 percent marks and above, qualifying for the next stage—the Driving Skill Test (Phase-IV).

The list of qualified candidates has been published on the AP Police website https://citizen.appolice.gov.in

