76,268 students to take Inter exams in NTR dist

Vijayawada: A total of 76,268 students will appear for Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled from February 23 to March 24 across the district. Of the total, 36,734 are first-year students, and 39,534 are second-year students. The first-year examinations will commence on February 23, while the second-year examinations will begin on February 24. The exams will be conducted daily from 9 am to 12 noon. Board of Intermediate Education district officials have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations. As many as 98 examination centres have been set up across the district, along with one strong room and 17 storage points for the safe custody of question papers. To ensure transparency and security, officials are coordinating with the police, revenue, school education, health, transport, and postal departments. Three sitting squads have been appointed to monitor the conduct of the examinations.

NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha reviewed security arrangements along with Intermediate Education Officer B Prabhakara Rao and officials from various departments. He directed authorities to exercise utmost caution while transporting question papers from storage points to examination centres and to maintain strict security at every stage.

The Collector also stressed the need for proper maintenance of reception and distribution centres, adequate bandobast, and continuous CCTV surveillance. All examination centres will function as ‘No Cell Phone Zones’, he said, instructing the police department to enforce strict monitoring.

Arrangements have also been made for safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and medical assistance.