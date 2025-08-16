79th I-Day celebrated on grand note

Kurnool: The Kurnool district administration on Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and grandeur at the District Police Parade Ground in the city.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing, TG Bharath, accompanied by District Collector P Ranjith Basha and Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, unfurled the National Tricolour at District Police Parade ground on Friday and received the ceremonial salute from the police contingents.

Prior to addressing the gathering, Minister Bharath paid rich tributes to the sacrifices and services of the great freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.

He called upon every citizen to uphold the values of unity, service, and commitment towards nation-building.

In his address, he underscored the State Government’s commitment to public welfare, reiterating that the six key promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh have been fulfilled.

Among the most significant, he highlighted the launch of the ‘Stree Sakthi’ free bus travel scheme for women, fulfilling a major electoral assurance aimed at empowering women and easing their daily commute.

The Minister explained that various welfare initiatives in health, education, agriculture, and social empowerment have been rolled out to ensure inclusive growth.

He stressed that the government is prioritising industrial development alongside rural upliftment, thereby creating employment opportunities for youth and improving livelihoods across the state and district.

Following the flag hoisting, the Minister reviewed an impressive march-past by the police force, which showcased precision and discipline. The district administration also set up stalls and tableaux at the venue, exhibiting ongoing and completed developmental projects, welfare programmes, and technological advancements achieved under the government’s tenure. Students from various educational institutions presented colourful cultural performances depicting the freedom struggle, social reforms, and development themes, which received wide appreciation from the audience.

On the occasion, Minister Bharath presented awards and commendations to government officers and employees for their outstanding service to society. He urged officials to work with dedication, mutual cooperation, and a service-oriented mindset to reach the benefits of government schemes to every household.

Concluding his address, he expressed confidence that with collective effort and a commitment to welfare, Kurnool district would continue to progress as a model for development and harmony in Andhra Pradesh.