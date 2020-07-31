Ten people die by consuming sanitizer for alcohol in Prakasam district

Darsi: The habit of being high cost ten lives in Kurichedu village of Prakasam mandal. The people, who are habituated to drink alcohol every night, started consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizers and died one by one since Thursday night. One person, who consumed with his friends, is in hospital and receiving treatment.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus positive cases, the local administration has imposed lockdown in Kurichedu village since a week ago. The officials closed down all shops, including the liquor shops, but only allowed the milk and essential goods stores to operate between 06.00 AM to 09.00 AM and given permission to few medical shops to run round the clock.

The Darsi DSP K Prakasa Rao reached the spot with his subordinates and recorded the statement of Bonigala Srinivas, a resident of NSP Colony and the man under treatment. According to the DSP and locals, the drunkards in the village started to purchase the alcohol-based sanitizers from local medical shops and started to consume them by diluting with water or a cool drink. Inspired by one by one, the others also followed the same and gradually increased the dose from 50ml bottles to 200ml bottles. Some of them are consuming the sanitizers at home, while some of them drinking them at various places with friends.

The DSP Prakasa Rao said that in the eight people died, two of them are beggars while others are hamalis and rickshaw pullers, living in various areas of the village. Though in groups of two or three, these people consumed about 200ml of sanitizers each on Wednesday night and suffered from the complications on Thursday, he added. The DSP announced that they consumed the locally made sanitizers and said that they have seized the empty bottles for sending to the lab. He said that they have started the investigation and warned the public not to consume sanitizers, just because they are fond of alcohol.

The local police officers said that the death dance started in the Christian Palem with Augustine and Dasu breathing their last on Thursday night and it followed with the deaths of Madugula Charles in Christian Palem, Kadiyam Ramanaiah near the police station, Anuguti Srinu and Bogyala Tirupataiah in Boyapalem, Guntaka Ramireddy near Panchayat office and Ramireddy and two other beggars at Anjaneya Swamy temple.