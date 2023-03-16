  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

80% beautification works nearing completion: Civic chief

GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu along with other officials inspecting beautification works taken up in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
x

GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu along with other officials inspecting beautification works taken up in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

  • GVMC commissioner visits the stretch between Appughar and Chepaluppada
  • Reviews progress of road works, painting along the medians among others

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the beautification work taken up for the G-20 Summit, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation planted saplings at various places in the city.

Examining some of the stretches here on Wednesday, GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu directed the Urban Green Corporation officials to complete the plantation work at the earliest.

The municipal commissioner visited the stretch between Appughar and Chepaluppada. Later, he said that 80 percent of the beautification work is coming to a close. The rest of the work, the commissioner said, would be completed soon. He instructed the officials concerned to accelerate the pending projects and complete them in a time-bound manner.

In addition, the commissioner took stock of road works, painting along the medians, among others.

Expressing satisfaction over the sanitation maintenance, Raja Babu underlined the need to improve and maintain consistency. He was accompanied by a team of corporation officials, including zonal commissioner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X