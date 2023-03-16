80% beautification works nearing completion: Civic chief

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the beautification work taken up for the G-20 Summit, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation planted saplings at various places in the city.

Examining some of the stretches here on Wednesday, GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu directed the Urban Green Corporation officials to complete the plantation work at the earliest.

The municipal commissioner visited the stretch between Appughar and Chepaluppada. Later, he said that 80 percent of the beautification work is coming to a close. The rest of the work, the commissioner said, would be completed soon. He instructed the officials concerned to accelerate the pending projects and complete them in a time-bound manner.

In addition, the commissioner took stock of road works, painting along the medians, among others.

Expressing satisfaction over the sanitation maintenance, Raja Babu underlined the need to improve and maintain consistency. He was accompanied by a team of corporation officials, including zonal commissioner.