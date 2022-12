80 girls hospitalised due to food poisoning in Singanamala

Singanamala: About 80 girl students of Singanamala Kasturba government residential school fell sick and complained of stomach pain, vomiting and dycentry after consuming puffed rice (maramaralu) and drinking boost on Friday evening. The incident came to light late night on Friday.

The students were rushed to local government hospital for treatment. However, 30 of the 50 students were referred to Government headquarters hospital for better treatment.

All the students are under treatment for food poisoning. Hospital sources stated that they will be discharged by Saturday evening.

After learning of the incident Singanamala Tahsildar Eshwaramma, MPDO Nirmala Kumari and MEO Narasimha Raju and school management rushed the students to Government hospital for treatment and monitored the situation.