80 police personnel transferred

Rajamahendravaram: Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore on Tuesday completed the transfer process for 80 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Head Constables (HCs), and Police Constables (PCs) in East Godavari district.

The transfers were carried out after a counselling session held at the District Police Office. In accordance with orders issued by the state government, personnel who have completed five years or more of service within the same police station jurisdiction were transferred. SP Narasimha Kishore stated that the counselling session was conducted transparently and without any irregularities.

Additional SP (Admin) NBM Muralikrishna, DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna, Inspector (SB) A Srinivasa Rao, Inspector (DCRB) Pawan Kumar Reddy, and others participated in the conduct of the counselling session.

