85 Fishermen from Mangalore reached Vizianagaram amid Coronavirus lockdown

Vizianagaram: Around 85 fishermen belonging to Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega Mandals of this district have arrived the city on the late night of Monday. The fishermen of this district are working at Mangalore with various fishing companies. Amid the spreading the Coronavirus, on demand of the fishermen and their families, the Government arranged two special busses to bring them back from there.

They reached Maharaja hospital late night on Monday. The district administration has provided food for them and shifted them to quarantine home arranged at JNTU college of engineering. District Medical and health staff, revenue, municipal staff have supervised the arrangements for them.