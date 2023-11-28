85% govt schools revamped so far, say YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada: On the 22nd day of the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra, YSRCP leaders representing the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities converged in Etcherla constituency in Srikakulam district (North Zone) and Tadipatri constituency in Anantapur district (South Zone).

Addressing an impressive crowd in Etcherla, revenue minister Dharmana Prasad Rao shed light on the remarkable infrastructure development leading to a spike in real estate sector in Andhra Pradesh. Emphasising the positive impact of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, he noted that Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram are the new beacons of infrastructure development in Uttarandhra. It is because of CM Jagan’s governance and policies that everyone is looking at north Andhra as the next industrial hub. They criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his partial treatment towards Vizag. “Despite the Central government’s proposal on the capital, Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to build Amaravati, disregarding Vizag, reflects a certain high-handedness. It is a clear sign of how he wants only a handful capitalist cronies to flourish,” Prasada Rao alleged.

Deputy CM PeedikaRajannadora called upon the people to unite in support of the SamajikaSadhikara Yatra. He said during the TDP rule, tribals were denied ministerial positions, but CM Jagan honoured them all by appointing a Deputy Chief Minister from the tribal community. While Chandrababu set the pension eligibility at 65 years, Jagan lowered it to 60 years, ensuring more number of beneficiaries. Unlike Naidu’s restriction on pension for those with five acre land, CM Jagan extended benefits without such limitations, a testament to his humane approach, he said. Speaking at the Tadipatrimeeting (South Zone), minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao lauded CM Jagan’s transformative initiatives in the education sector, stating that CM Jagan has taken a revolutionary step by making English education accessible to underprivileged children. Government schools now compete with private counterparts. Under Nadu-Nedu, the entire school infrastructure has gotten a facelift that has further facilitated an increased enrolment of economically disadvantaged students. In the past four years alone, approximately Rs 7,112 crore has been dedicated to renovate nearly 85 per cent of all government schools, signalling a substantial investment in human capital - in building a formidable future, he said. MP Nandigam Suresh emphasised how imperative it is for Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue serving as the Chief Minister of the state. He said for the improvement of our education and medical sectors, for the well-being of our agriculture and farmers, we need Jagan.