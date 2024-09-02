85 stranded in floods rescued

Eluru: A total of 85 persons stranded in flood across the district due to heavy rains on Saturday were rescued from dangerous situations and moved to safer locations under the special supervision of the District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore, with the combined efforts of SDRF, NDRF, Special Police, and Fire Department personnel.

He emphasised the importance of being vigilant, especially in areas near streams, rivers, and the Tammileru and Ramiluru river basins, which are experiencing significant flooding.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to move to safer locations.

On Saturday, due to a breach at the Pedda Cheruvu near the petrol bunk in Nuzvid town, the SP personally supervised the rescue operations and relocation of 62 people, who were stranded in flood, from the surrounding areas.

Six residents from the pond area in Agiripalli mandal were also rescued and relocated. Additionally, one person near Saibaba Temple in Nuzvid, and another who was stranded on an electric pole in Pothireddypally, were saved and moved to safety by the police personnel.

Based on a phone call from Line Thanda in Nuzvid mandal, four members of a family were rescued. Six members of a family living between Thammileru and Ramiluru in Gollapalli village were rescued and relocated to a safer place with the assistance of NDRF personnel.

In the Nuzvid area, an elderly man who was found clinging to a tree was also rescued under the supervision of the SP, who ensured his health was checked in an ambulance. The District Police Special Party also rescued four people trapped in low-lying areas in the village of Koppugalampeta in Nuzvid mandal.