8.5L to get free precaution dose of vax in Tirupati

Tirupati: The free vaccination drive to administer precaution doses to eligible beneficiaries has been formally launched in Tirupati district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the drive will be held at 291 centres across the district in which people in the age group of 18-59 years will be vaccinated with precaution doses of Covid vaccine.

So far, precaution dose also known as booster dose was given free of cost only to 60 plus population while the Central government has decided to give it free for all those who are 18+ for 75 days on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostsav. The Collector said about 16 lakh people in the age bracket of 18-59 in the district out of which 8.5 lakh have completed taking two doses of vaccination and are eligible for the precaution dose.

Further, the eligibility period for taking precaution dose has been reduced to six months from the previous nine months. The vaccination will be done on every Monday and Friday at the designated centres. Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, DM&HO Dr U Sree Hari, district Immunisation officer Dr Santha Kumari and corporation health officer Dr Harikrishna were present on the occasion.