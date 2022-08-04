86% candidates qualify in APPGECET

Tirupati: APPGECET results have been released by SV University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy at his chambers on Wednesday. The university conducted the APPGECET on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education on July 18, 19 and 20 at 15 centres in the state. Speaking to the media, the convenor of the CET Prof R V S Satyanarayana said that 86 per cent candidates have qualified in the CET. Out of 5,703 candidates registered for attending the entrance examination which was held in 13 subjects, 4,598 have attended.

The CET was held for admissions into PG programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy. He said that foolproof arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of examination and at every stage thereafter. There was a drop in number of candidates by about 42 per cent in registering compared with the previous year. To a question, Prof Satyanarayana said that the counselling schedule will be announced by APSCHE. Registrar Prof O Md Hussain, CET committee members Prof Srinivasulu, Prof Diwarkar Reddy and others were present.