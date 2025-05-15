9 arrested in Muppavarapu murder case

Ongole: Prakasam district SP AR Damodar stated that nine persons were arrested in murder case TDP leader Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary.

Veeraiah Chowdary, a native of Ammanabrolu village in Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituency, entered politics as a youth leader with the support of his maternal uncle former MLA and ZP Chairman Edara Haribabu. Besides having liquor, sand, and realty businesses, Veeraiah served as an MPP for Naguluppalapadu once. He grabbed TDP leadership’s attention and became an important person in the party in the district.

At around 7:35 pm on April 22, when Veeraiah Chowdary was at his office with his staff in Ongole, four persons barged in and stabbed him multiple times. They threatened the auditors and staff and fled on two motorbikes. By the time he was shifted to the hospital, Veeraiah Chowdary succumbed to the injuries.

Ongole Taluk police registered a case and started investigation.

At a press meet in Ongole on Wednesday, SP Damodar said that the arrested were involved in planning and execution of Veeraiah Chowdary. According to him, Alla Sambasiva Rao and Muppa Suresh of Ammanabrolu were once associates of the deceased, but later disagreements came between them.

In the struggle to control politics in the village, Suresh and Sambasiva Rao became enemies of Veeraiah. Meanwhile, they met Borlagunta Vinod Kumar, who lost in sand business due to Veeraiah of Ongole, through Thota Srinivasa Rao of Naguluppalapadu mandal. Vinod and Srinivasa Rao become friends with Sambasiva Rao and Suresh, and they agreed to kill Veeraiah with the help of contract killers from Nellore.

Vinod shared information with another rival of Veeraiah in the village, Veeragandham Devendranath Chowdary, but he claimed not to be involved in the conspiracy. Later, Vinod approached Golla Rutyendra Babu of Nellore, and on his recommendation, employed Tuvvara Vamsikrishna and Mannem Teja of Nellore, and his friends Bellamkonda Venkata Gowtham and Obili Nagaraju of Nellore, to kill Veeraiah. The four conducted reccee of Veeraiah’s home and office. Vinod provided the facilities and vehicles through his worker, Shaik Shameer, while Vinod’s relative Marturi Kiran assured to provide shelter to the attackers after the job.

SP Damodar announced that they arrested nine of the twelve persons involved in the murder, and searching for Muppa Suresh, Obili Nagaraju, and Golla Rutyendra Babu.

The SP appreciated Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, CIs from IT Core, Ongole Taluk, Mahila PS, Chimakurti, CCS, and Traffic Police, Ongole Rural, Markapur, Yerragondapalem, SIs, and RSIs for their participation in the investigation and arrest of the accused in the sensational murder case.