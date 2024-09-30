  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

9 arrested, stolen articles worth `10L recovered

9 arrested, stolen articles worth `10L recovered
x
Highlights

Vijayawada Central Crime Station police arrested nine accused involved in theft cases and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 10 lakh.

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central Crime Station police arrested nine accused involved in theft cases and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 10 lakh. The accused, including two minors were involved in house breaking cases during the last one year in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Bhavanipuram, Gunadala, Lenin Nagar, Ramavarappadu and Machilipatnam.

The police on suspicion detained the nine accused in Vambay colony on Sunday. On questioning, they confessed to the house breaking activities and theft of gold and silver valuables in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. The police recovered gold articles weighing 232 grams and silver articles weighing 1729 grams worth Rs 10 lakh.

Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu congratulated the CCS police for arresting the accused and recovering the booty.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick