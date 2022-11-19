914 govt priority buildings under construction in NTR dist

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao revealed that the government has been constructing a total of 914 priority buildings in the district. So far, 228 building construction have been completed.

Addressing a teleconference on Friday from his office here with MPDOs and officials of Panchayat Raj and engineering departments, he discussed the progress of the constructions of the priority building in the district.

The Collector informed the officials that more than 268 Grama Sachivalayam buildings are being constructed in the district at a cost of Rs 107 crore. 'Likewise, 260 Rythu Bharosa Centres also are being built at a cost of Rs 56.68 crore. Construction of 239 YSR health clinics with an expenditure of Rs 41.82 crore is taken up. Another 147 bulk milk chilling units are also being constructed in the district with Rs 25.97 crore,' he informed.

The Collector instructed the officials concerned to complete the remaining building constructions in a stipulated time. He urged them to make the district to stand at first place by finishing all the priority building works.

Panchayat Raj SE Venkateswara Rao and others attended.