95% pensions disbursed in 2 days

Vijayawada (NTR District): The authorities have successfully distributed over 95 per cent pensions to the beneficiaries within two days across the State. Its already known that the YSRCP government has been paying hiked pension since it was voted to power. Respective Sachivalayam staff and volunteers have been delivering pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries before the sunrise on 1st of every month.

It should be noted that targets were given to the volunteers to complete the distribution of pensions in a few days, mostly in three days from first to third date of the month. Owing to this target, volunteers concerned, village/ward secretariat staff including convenors of Jagananna Sachivalaym are expediting the distribution process in February. By all the collective efforts of the authorities, over 95% of pensioners got their pension within 48 hours. So far, by Thursday evening, an amount of Rs 1654,16,02,500 was given to 60, 03,539 beneficiaries.

The AP government has been distributing around 64 lakh pensions every month. This month (February), the government is distributing pensions to 63, 87,275 beneficiaries across the State including ART (HIV positive pensions of 38,573) pensions also. For this, the government released over Rs 1,759 crore, of which so far Rs 1,654 crore has been distributed to the pensioners. 92% of pension distribution in almost all the 26 districts in the State was completed in two days.

Tirupati district topped the list by distributing 96.33% with the district authorities handing over 2,56,119 pensions. Chittoor district distributed 96% pensions by handing over 2, 56,640 pensions against 2,64,310 pensioners. As many as 2,08,477 pensions were distributed in Annamayya district, 2,68,780 pensions in Vizianagaram district, 2,23,911 pensions in Krishna district and 2,18,267 pensions in NTR district.

One of the volunteers involved in pension distribution, Vijaya Kumar, said that they almost handed over all the pensions to the beneficiaries. "We were given three days to complete total distribution process. In case, any beneficiary is not available, we will wait for one week. Later, we return the pension amount to the ward/village welfare assistant and he will deposit the leftover amount in the government bank account," he said.